11 hours ago

It was an entertaining game on Saturday after at the Accra Sports Stadium as Legon Cities edged a five goal thriller against Premier League new boys Real Tamale United(RTU).

Legon Cities were too strong for the visitors who put up an impressive showing and were left disappointed to have left empty handed.

Center back Joseph Adjei gave the host the lead with a thumping header from a corner in the 22nd minute of the game.

Seven minutes later it was all square as David Abagna Sandan scored for RTU to make it 1-1 before the royals went ahead through Nathaniel Akwah who curled home a free kick to make it 2-1.

Legon Cities made sure of he results with the third goal which came from the spot with the impressive Jonah Attuquaye scoring to make it 3-1.

Late in the game RTU's key man David Abagna converted a late penalty to make it 3-2 but it was too little too late to stage a come back.

Legon Cities lead the league at least until all other sides play on Sunday.