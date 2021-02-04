1 hour ago

There was very little to excite the neutrals in a match that failed to produce goals despite all the chances that was created as Legon Cities managed a goalless drawn game on Thursday afternoon in a match day 12 clash.

Legon Cities who have been improving rapidly after their poor start to the season will be very excited after shutting down the rampaging Diawise Taylor and the Karela attack.

There was a lot of chances for both sides as the home side Legon Cities ramped up the pressure on the league leaders to try and force the situation but the goals will not come as they wasted several opportunities.

Karela United on the other hand also had several opportunities to have taken the lead but failed to convert their chances as they went into the break goalless.

The second half also failed to produce any goals as the spoils were shared between the two sides.

Karela United still remain top of the league table with 22 points from twelve games and will play Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC on Sunday at the CAM Park in Anyinase at 3pm.

While Legon Cities FC has 13 points from twelve matches and will battle Hearts of Oak in their next game in Accra.