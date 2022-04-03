1 hour ago

Legon Cities continued their resurgence as they quietky push up the Ghana Premier League table with an impressive 2-0 win over Ashgold on Sunday at the El Wak Stadium.

After an impressive results in midweek where they held Aduana Stars to a 1-1 draw at Dormaa they followed it up with a routine win.

The home side began the game on the front foot and duly scored either side of half time to record a win over the miners.

Ashgold soaked the pressure and played on the counter break but they were unable to hurt Legon Cities where it mattered most.

Rahman Abdul opened the scores for the host in the 12th minute of the game before Michel Otou added the clincher in the 82nd minute of the second half to seal the win.