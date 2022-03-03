2 hours ago

Fresh from their last gasp defeat to Accra Great Olympics, Real Tamale United returns home to take on Legon Cities at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Match Day 19 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

Coach Tanko Shaibu’s side conceded a 93rd minute goal to lose 2-1 to Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports stadium to record their 8th win of the season. The Tamale lads put a brave fight as they cancelled George Asamoah’s 5th minute strike through a Ronald Frimpong penalty inside 85 minutes but a slip up in the closing stages cost them a vital away point as Sulley Ibrahim netted in the 93rd minute to break their hearts.

Real Tamale United have lost only once at home – a 1-0 loss to Medeama SC on Match Day 7 on December 12 – with Patrick Kofi Ansu scoring the only goal of the match in the 18th minute.

The Northern giants have won 5 – lost 8 and drawn 5 and lie in 13th place with 20 points after 18 Premier League matches. They are still missing the services of David Abagna – their mercurial winger who got injured during the Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars in Cameroon. The University of Development Studies student, who joined from AshantiGold last summer, scored 6 goals before picking up the toe injury.

Legon Cities came from behind to snatch a point against Accra Hearts of Oak to extend their unbeaten home run to 4 matches.

The Citizens have improved in recent matches - having lost only once in their last seven League games (drawn three, won three and lost one) – having bagged 22 points in the process. They sit in 11th place – two points ahead of their host.

Osman Amadu who came off the bench to score the equalizer against Hearts of Oak would push for a starting place upfront. Jonah Attuquaye has been their star performer – as he powered them to a vital win against King Faisal on Match Day 17 – bringing to an end a five match winless run.

The former Berekum Chelsea talisman has been very influential in their set up since joining last season and remains crucial to their survival push. Legon Cities won 5, drew 6 and lost 6 in the first round of the season and will aim for their first away win of the season in Tamale.

The match is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Saturday, March 5, 2022.