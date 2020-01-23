1 hour ago

Liberty Professionals head coach David Dickson Ocloo is confident his players will recover from the last weekend's disappointing home defeat against city rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Scientific soccer Lads succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to the Phobians on Match week 5 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

But ahead of their trip to WAFA on Friday, Head coach David Ocloo said he expect his players to recover from the disappointment of last week.

"I think they[my players] were down abit when we played Hearts and lost", he said.

"But after some pep talk, they are up again and going.

"Going to WAFA, I am expecting a positive respond and a good result", Ocloo added.

The 35-year old trainer also revealed his plans for the game in Sogakope, a Venue he is yet to visit as a coach.

"To be honest, I have never played against them[WAFA] but i have watched a couple of their matches so I have a good strategy or system to courter them", Ocloo disclosed.

Liberty Professionals has lost just one of their opening five games of the season and the against WAFA is the first of two successive away fixtures to be engaged in by the Scientific soccer Lads