11 minutes ago

Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Ganiwu Shaibu has returned to full training ahead of his side's Match week 11 visit to Bechem United on Thursday.

The highly rated shot-stopper returned to the training ground on Monday after spending two weeks on the sideline following a head injury he picked up in Liberty's 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko on Match week 7.

The 23-year old collided with Kotoko striker in the build up to the Porcupine Warriors equalizer.

Ganiwu's return will be a huge boost to the Scientific soccer Lads who are looking to get their away form back on track.

Liberty Professionals last game on the road ended in a 1-0 defeat at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi against Ashanti Gold SC.

Prior to that, the Dansoman based side's form on the road impressive recording two wins and two draws with Ganiwu Shaibu key in all those games.

Liberty Professionals are currently lying 12th on the league log with 13 points, five points off league leaguers Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold.