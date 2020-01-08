1 hour ago

The third round of games in the Ghana Premier League will kick start at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman on Saturday afternoon with Liberty Professionals hosting league leaders Medeama SC.

The game which kicks off at 3:00pm will be the only game in the country on Saturday with the remaining eight games scheduled for Sunday.

Meadeama SC have started the season on an impressive note, recording two wins in their opening games of the season against Ebusua Dwarfs and Hearts of Oak respectively.

Liberty Professionals on the other hand are chasing their first win of the campaign after drawing their opening two games of the season.

The last time the two sides met at the Carl Reindorf was in the 2017-18 season with the game ending in a 1-1 stalemate.