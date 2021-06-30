25 minutes ago

Broadcast holder StarTimes will broadcast live, four Premier League matches on match day 32 beginning from Saturday, July 3, 2021.

There shall be two live games on Saturday and two on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Asante Kotoko’s home game against King Faisal as well as Legon Cities’ home tie against Bechem United will be shown live on Adepa channel 247.

On Sunday – Liberty Professionals take on Karela United at 3pm while Ebusua Dwarfs host Accra Hearts of Oak at 6pm in Cape Coast.

Find attached the full fixtures for Match day 32.