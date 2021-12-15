1 hour ago

Ali Huzaif scored a brace for Dreams FC on Match Day Eight of the Ghana Premier League in midweek. The younger netted in the 8th and 52nd minutes of their game against Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams.

In similar vein Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored his 6th goal of the season while Maxwell Abbey Quaye was on target for Great Olympics against Bibiani Gold Stars.

David Abagna was in full swing as Real Tamale United snatched a point against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara stadium. The intelligent forward scored in the second half to cancel Frank Mbella’s opener for the Porcupine Warriors.

Find below scorers’ on Match Day Eight: