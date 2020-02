55 minutes ago

Match Officials for Match week 12 have been announced.

Below are the match officials for the weekend’s GPL matches

MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK Vs ELMINA SHARKS

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium (Sunday) Referee: Akudzi Martins Assist 1: Stephen Balonguila Assist 2: Courage Kuedefia 4th Ref: Abdul Latif Dadir M/C: Paul Ayamba

MATCH: KOTOKO Vs BECHEM UNITED

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium( Friday-7pm) Referee: Kenny Padi Assist 1: Kofi Nyarko Bakai Assist 2: Roland Addy 4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe M/C: Agyiri Barnor

MATCH: B. CHELSEA Vs KING FAISAL VENUE: Berekum

Referee: Joshua Samadji Assist 1: Tijani Mohammed Assist 2: Paul Atimaka 4th Ref: Maxwell Hansen M/C: M.I. Salisu

MATCH: DREAMS FC Vs ADUANA STARS

VENUE: Dawu Referee: Daniel Laryea Assist 1: Kwesi Brobbey Assist 2: Frederick Panful 4th Ref: Frederick Samena M/C: Mark Koudua

MATCH: DWARFS Vs INTER ALLIES VENUE: Cape Coast Stadium Referee: Musah Mubarak Assist 1: Halilu Alhassan Assist 2: Alex Osam 4th Ref: Mohammed Misbau M/C: A.S Asiedu

MATCH: LIBERTY Vs KARELA

VENUE:Dansoman

Referee: Phillip Attah Forson Assist 1: Alhassan Abdulai Assist 2: Paul Dosu 4th Ref: Opoku Ahin Gabriel M/C: Charles Darkwah

MATCH: MEDEAMA Vs OLYMPICS

VENUE: Tarkwa Referee: Ali Musah Assist 1: Seidu Dauda Assist 2: Thomas Ngindieye 4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim M/C: Joseph Yebour Acheampong

MATCH : LEGON CITIES Vs TECHIMAN WONDERS

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium Referee: Eso Doh Morrison Assist 1: Jaspok Adenyo Assist 2: Kofi Kyei Andoh 4th Ref: Thomas Alibo M/C : Frank Denakpor

MATCH: WAFA Vs ASHANTIGOLD

VENUE: Sogakope Referee: Obed Danquah Assist 1: Isaac Nyamekye Assist 2: Ato Yawson 4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah M/C: C.M Atsatsa