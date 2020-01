1 hour ago

The Ghana Premier League enters into Match day 6 this weekend with the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko as the top liner for the weekend.

Match Officials for Macth day 6 have been announced.

Below are the Match officials for Match day six (6



Match: OLYMPICS Vs INTER ALLIES (Saturday)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Obed Kwagyan Danquah

Asst 1: Balonguila Stephen

Asst 2: Paul Dosu

4th Ref: Maxwell Hansen

Match Commissioner: Samuel Oduro-Nyarko



Match: KING FAISAL Vs ELMINA SHARKS (Saturday)

Venue: Kumasi Sports Stadium

Referee: Tampuri Emmanuel

Asst 1: David Addico

Asst 2: Isaac Odoom

4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim

Match Commissioner: James Adjei



Match: LEGON CITIES VS BECHEM UNITED (Friday – 7pm)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Christopher Asante

Asst 1: John Nyavor

Asst 2: Alex Osam

4th Ref: Patrick Okyere

Match Commissioner: A.S Seidu



Match: HEARTS VS ASANTE KOTOKO (Sunday)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Emmanuel Eshun

Asst 1: Dawsa Peter

Asst 2: Bawa Haruna

4th Ref: George Mawuli

Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe



Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS ADUANA STARS (Saturday)

Venue: Berekum

Referee: Alphonso Atiapa

Asst 1: Dakura Soglo A.

Asst 2: Gilbert Adom Mensah

4th Ref: Clement Kwame Nkuah

Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante Boateng



Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS DREAMS FC (Saturday)

Venue: Cape Coast

Referee: Opoku Arhin Gabriel

Asst 1: Richard Appiah

Asst 2: Isaac Opoku Antwi

4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegba

Match Commissioner: Charles Darkwah



Match: TECHIMAN EKLEVEN WONDERS VS KARELA (Saturday)

Venue: Techiman

Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh

Asst 1: Sulemana Salau Deen

Asst 2: Mumuni Fuseini

4th Ref: Jones Akubiem

Match Commissioner: J.B Yakubu



Match: WAFA VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS (Friday)

Venue: Sogakope

Referee: Maxwell Owusu

Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei

Asst 2: Jasper Adenyo

4th Ref: Desmond Abbey

Match Commissioner: GTSK. Inkum



Match: MEDEAMA VS ASHANTIGOLD (Saturday)

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Eso Doh Morrison

Asst 1: Ato Yawson

Asst 2: Kofi Nyarko Bakai

4th Ref: Ali Musah

Match Commissioner: Annan Lomotey