1 day ago

The Ghana Premier League reached the halfway stage over the weekend as match week 17 was honoured with exciting fixtures.

The week kicked off at Tarkwa, the Home side Samartex, who played a goalless draw against Accra Hearts of Oak. Lord Hilary Adabo of Samartex was adjidged the NASCO Man of the Match winner.

Berekum Chelsea defeated Medeama 2-1 in Berekum. The goals were scored by Stephen Amankoma and Fuseini Zakaria for the home side, while Mubarik Yussif scored from the spot for Medeama. Goal scorer Zakaria Fuseini was named the NASCO Man of the Match.

Asante Kotoko thrashed Vision FC by 4 goals to 1. Lord Amoah of Kotoko won the Nasco Man of the Match winner.

Heart of Lions lost 1-0, with the only goal scored by Ivorian Boris Djangone, who was as well awarded the NASCO Man of the MATCH.

Legon Cities comfortably won 3-0 against Dreams FC. Fredrick Atatuk, Frank Akoto and Raymond Agyemang scored the goals. Frank Akoto was named the NASCO Man of the Match.

Young Apostles played out a goalless draw with Bechem United and Apostle's Ramzy Abubakar of won the NASCO Man of the match winner.

Accra Lions lost 3-0 at home to Bibiani Goldstars. Attah Kumi bagged a hatrick for the visitors, and he was as well named the NASCO Man of the match.

Nsoatreman won by a goal to nil against Karela. Osei Bonsu scored the only goal. Benjamin Tsivanyo of Nsoatreman was awarded the NASCO Man of the Match

Holy Stars drew 1-1 with Aduana Stars. The goals were scored by Alex Boakye for Holy stars and Bismarck Tey of Aduana Stars. Moses Arthur of Holy Stars was named the NASCO Man of the Match.

Each of the outstanding players went home with electronic products from NASCO.