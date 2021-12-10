4 hours ago

Eleven Wonders will hope to win their second successive home match this weekend when they host Dreams FC on Match Day seven of the Ghana Premier League at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman.

Wonders endured a torrid start to the season after going four games without a win as they lost two and drew two. They lost at home to Ashanti Gold (1-0), drew with Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC (0-0) before losing 2-0 to Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

Aside not winning in four straight weeks, it took them five weeks to score in the League as they rallied to beat Elmina Sharks 3-1 at home to register their first win of the season.

Coach Yaw Achgeampong’s side have yet to win against Dreams FC at home in their last two meetings – having lost 1-0 and 2-0 respectively to the Still Believe lads in the last two meetings in Techiman.

Captain Tetteh Nortey, Prince Baffoe, Isaac Kwain, Ollenu Ashittey, Sims Kwayie and Frank Amankwaa are seasoned campaigners in the League and have the impetus to turn their season around and a win on Friday will do their confidence a lot of good after losing 1-0 to new boys Accra Lions on Saturday.

Dreams have won one, drawn one and lost one of their away matches (3) in the on-going season. The Dawu based lads beat Elmina Sharks (3-1), threw away a 3 goal lead to draw 3-3 with Great Olympics in Accra before relinquishing a Fahadu Suleman’s first half strike to lose 3-1 to Bechem United.

Statistically, Dreams FC have thrice come from a winning position to either draw or lose in the League after throwing away leads against Asante Kotoko (lost 3-1), Great Olympics (drew 3-3) and Bechem United (lost 3-1), a situation which calls for an urgent attention to the defensive frailties of the club after leaking 12 goals in six matches.

Ghanaian International Abdul Fatawu Issahaku possesses the biggest threat in the team.

The former Steadfast FC player has scored 5 goals in four matches and will be a handful for the back line of Eleven Wonders in this match. Agyenim Boateng Mensah, Huzaif Ali and Suleman Fahadu are expected to complement him on Friday.

The match is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday, December 9, 2021 – partners StarTimes will broadcast the match live on Max TV.