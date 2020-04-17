2 hours ago

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has backed claims by midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong that the Porcupines have the best midfield trio currently in Ghana.

According to him, Adom Frimpong is not wrong in saying that his partnership with Mudasiru Salifu and Justice Blay is unmatched by any club in Ghana's top flight.

Frimpong, Blay and Mudasiru gave a taste of their midfield dexterity when they played supporting roles in the opening 30 minutes of Kotoko's 2-1 Ghana Premier League win over Hearts of Oak in February this year.

The trio took control of the midfield and deservedly put the Fabulous boys into the lead at the Accra Sports stadium before Mudasiru picked up an injury and got substituted.

Adom Frimpong told Kotoko Express on Tuesday that the quality of his partnership with the other pair is unmatched, and Konadu perfectly agrees with him.

“I agree with Adom Frimpong,” Konadu tells Kotoko Express.

“The team was very solid especially in midfield when we paraded the three players against Hearts of Oak.

“Previously you would talk of James Akaminko, Latif Anabila and Appiah McCarthy of Ashgold.

"It was a dreaded midfield in the league because they had played together for a very long time and one could locate the other with a pass even with his eyes closed.

“Of late too, Hearts’ midfield, after they brought in (Emmanuel) Nettey, was also very good. He was jelling very well with (Frederick) Ansah and (Benjamin) Afutu.

"But what we saw our three players did in the few matches they played, I think Adom Frimpong is not telling a lie if he says that we have the best midfield", Konadu concluded.