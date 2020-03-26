1 hour ago

Ghana premier league outfit, Medeama SC have completed the signing of former Aduana Stars FC hitman Derrick Sasraku, according to fresh reports.

The Tarkwa based club boosted their attacking machinery with the arrival of the goal poacher as they seek to close in on their first ever league crown.

Medeama SC have enjoyed a dream start to the 2019-20 GPL season with 30 points from 15 league matches and are currently lying top of the standings.

With Prince Opoku Agyemang firing from all cylinders, the Mauve and Yellows are set to form a lethal partnership on resumption of the domestic season.

Derrick Sassraku starred for Aduana Stars FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park before heading to North Africa for pastures anew in his chosen profession.

Asante Kotoko SC , Ashgold and Aduana Stars all came close to signing the strongly built forward before Medeama SC surged ahead of the chasing pack.