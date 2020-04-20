48 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League leaders, Medeama SC have secured the services of attacker Derrick Sasraku ahead of the second transfer window of the 2019/2020 season.

According to a report by Oyerepa FM, the Mauve and Yellow have duly registered the player at the Competitions Department of the Ghana Football Association.

The former Aduana Stars striker will form part of Medeama SC side when the league resumes after the COVID-19 break as they gear towards winning a first league tittle.

The 26-years-old has been with the Tarkwa-based side for the past weeks after ending his stay with Tunisian giants Club Africain early this year.

There was earlier report that the club have signed a pre-contract agreement with the player and were awaiting for his ITC from Tunisia.

Derrick Sasraku should be signing a two-year-deal with the club after completing his transfer details with Medeama SC.