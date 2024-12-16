5 hours ago

Match Week 13 Nasco Man of the match award winners

Match week 13 kicked off on Saturday at Nzema Anyinase where Basake Holy Stars defeated Young Apostles by 3 goals to nil.

Goals scored by Prince Opoku and Prince Tweneboah. One of the goals was an own goal scored by the away side. Issah Yakubu of Holy Stars was adjourned the Nasco Man of the Match.

Nsoatreman drew 1-1 with Dreams FC. Collins Kudjoe who scored the goal for Nsoatreman was as well given the Nasco Man of the Match.

Accra lions won by just a goal to nil against Nations FC. The goal was scored by Nigerian International Lucky Nwafor of Accra Lions whom was as well awarded the Nasco Man of the Match.

Vision FC defeated Medeama by 3 goals to 2 at Tema. Frank Duku of Vision FC who scored for vision but unfortunately also missed a penalty later on was awarded the Nasco Man of the Match award.

Karela United drew 1-1 to Bibiani Gold Stars. Abdul Karim scored for Karela and as awell as an own goal by Karela. Mohammed Aboubakri of Karela was awarded the Nasco Man of the Match.

Legon Cities lost to Bechem by 2 goals to Zero. Kojo Gyasi of Legon Cities awarded the Nasco Man of the Match award.

Berekum Chelsea and Aduana both kept a clean sheet at the Golden city park. Edwin Kuffuor Asamoah of Berekum Chelsea was awarded the Nasco Man of the Match.

Samatex lost to Heart of lions by just a goal to nothing. Goal scored by Nana Oppong. Ebenezer Abban of Heart of Lions was awarded the Nasco Man of the match award.

And finally on Sunday the biggest game of the season took place in Kumasi were Ashanti Kotoko defeated fiercest rivals hearts of oak by just a goal to nil. Goal scored in stoppage time by Albert Amoah and he was as well given the Nasco Man of the Match Award.