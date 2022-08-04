1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League newcomers Kotoku Royal have appointed former Ghana player and Medeama Technical Director Seth Ablade as their new coach.

The 39-year-old UEFA Pro License holder will be assisted by former Asante Kotoko coach Akakpo Patron.

Kotoku Royals qualified for the Ghana Premier League after topping the Division One Zone Three league and will next season be in the elite division.

Swiss coach, Fritz Markus Schmid guided the Oda-based club to secure promotion into the Ghana Premier League.

The champions of Zone 3 gained a historic promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight league after bagging 63 points following a goalless draw with former GPL side Tema Youth on Sunday.

Seth Ablade was the Technical Director of Medeama SC until he departed his post last season.

The spokesperson for the club Eric Okatakyie Afrifa confirmed the appointment of Seth Ablade and Akakpo Patron.

"These are the two coaches that I can confirm, Seth Ablade and Raphaël Akakpo Patron former Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Assistant Head Coach will be the next coaches for Kotoku Royals FC ahead of the season," he said on Ahenkan FM.