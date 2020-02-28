35 minutes ago

There is still no place for Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan in the team's starting eleven as he has been left out in the cold on a rainy day in the capital as Kotoko the home side take on Bechem United in their match day 12 clash.

After allowing the 'koko' motivated Asokwa Deportivo to dump them out of the MTN FA Cup round of 64, its only a win that can appease the teeming Kotoko fans.

Augustine Sefah also gets his first start in the league after Christopher Nettey's suspension from them team meanwhile midfield kingpin Justice Blay makes a return after illness.