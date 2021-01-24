2 hours ago

It was dubbed the ascension day but let me quickly remind you that it had nothing to do with Jesus, this time just that Kotoko's ascension to the league summit ended in tears.

Samuel Bioh who last year scored against Kotoko at Dormaa Ahenkro was at it again as he broke the hearts of Kotoko fans in the 75th minute.

A win would have taken Kumasi Asante Kotoko to the summit of the Ghana Premier League log but Aduana Stars had other ideas.

On the balance of play it was hard for the porcupine warriors who went home empty handed after being the better side for most part of the game.

But for their profligacy in front of goal and the heroics of goalkeeper Joseph Addo it could have been a different story.

Fabio Gama had a glorious opportunity but missed the target while Christopher Nettey also had a good opportunity, Emmanuel Gyamfi who replaced Patrick Asmah in the first half was guilty of squandering some good chances.

Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin and his charges had a game plan to soak the Kotoko pressure and hit them on the break with the pace of his forwards.

It was one quick break which gave Aduana the lead as Kotoko slayer Samuel Bioah who was introduced in the second half opened the scores.

The porcupine warriors went for broke to try and get the equalizer but Aduana Stars were resoulte at the back and postponed what should have been Kotoko's ascension to the top of the league table.