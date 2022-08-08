22 minutes ago

Tamale City beat Liberty Professionals on Saturday afternoon to blow the race for the sole betPawa Ghana Premier League slot wide open.

City beat the former Premier League side by a lone goal in Saturday’s game played at the Accra Sports Stadium

The result leaves both teams with three points apiece ahead of the last match between Ebusua Dwarfs and Tamale City on Monday.

A win for Dwarfs on Monday will bring them level on points with the two other teams.

The head-to-head rule will apply after the last match on Monday.

Here’s the league table after the second game: