16 minutes ago

Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs have a chance of making a case for themselves in the three way playoff as they take on Tamale City at the Accra Sports stadium on Monday.

The Cape Coast side lost 3-1 to Liberty Professionals in their opening match and would fancy their chances against the Tamale lads in match three of the mini League. Tamale City moved to the second spot in the League standings on Saturday, following a 1-0 win against Liberty Professionals in Accra - a win over Ebusua Dwarfs would earn then a spot in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Referees appointment Committee through the General Secretary has appointed Francis Akumatey as the referee for the match. Others include Pascal Mawusi (Assistant I), James Osafo (Assistant II), Juliet Appiah – fourth referee while Ernest Laryea serves as the Match Commissioner.

The match will be streamed live on the YouTube page of the Ghana Football Association.