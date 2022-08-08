2 hours ago

Tamale City FC have earned a place to play in the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League after finishing top of the three-way play off competition which included Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals.

City finished top of the play-offs with four points after beating Liberty Professionals 1-0 last Saturday and securing a draw against Ebusua Dwarfs on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Former Premier League sides Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs were second and third with 3 points and 1 point respectively.

Tamale City will replace Ashantigold SC who were demoted from the topflight league following a decision by the GFA Disciplinary Committee which was affirmed by the Appeals Committee.

Here is how the the three teams placed at the end of the competition: