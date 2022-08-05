50 minutes ago

Liberty Professionals gave themselves a big boost in their quest to return to the Ghana Premier League on Thursday, 4th August 2022.

The scientific soccer lads gave Ebusua Dwarfs a reality check as they came from behind to defeat the crabs by 3-1 in a three-way playoff game to determine the team to replace demoted Ashantigold.

Ebusua Dwarfs drew first blood in the 6th minute of the game through Richard Addai but the Dansoman-based side responded in equal measure with goals from Blaise Mac Adeji and a brace from William Oduro to make it 3-1.

Liberty Professionals with the win are now top of the table in the three-way league and will play their final match against Tamale City on Saturday with a win guaranteeing them of qualification.

Ebusua Dwarfs will play against Tamale City on Monday after which the side with the most points will gain entry into the Ghana Premier League.

Ashgold were demoted for their role in fixing a Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies on match day 34 of the 2019/2022 season.