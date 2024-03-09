6 hours ago

At the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu, Giyasu Ibrahim’s goal in the 62nd minute gave Karela United a big win over Asante Kotoko on Saturday.

This victory is Karela’s second in a row against Kotoko, after winning the FA Cup last month. It’s a setback for Kotoko, who wanted to catch up with the league leaders, Samartex.

Karela United showed strong determination and resilience throughout the match, making it hard for Kotoko to find their rhythm.

Karela’s defense was tough, blocking Kotoko’s attacks. Ibrahim’s powerful header from a corner kick sealed the deal for Karela.

This win lifts Karela United to 13th place in the league, giving them a four-point gap from the relegation zone.

Kotoko, on the other hand, could lose their second spot if their rivals win their upcoming games.

Karela’s victory proves they can compete with the best teams in the league, boosting their confidence for the rest of the season.

Kotoko now needs to bounce back and focus on winning their next matches after this tough defeat.