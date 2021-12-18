2 hours ago

League leaders Aduana Football Club will play Berekum Chelsea on Match Day nine of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa on Sunday.

The former Ghanaian champions are on a five match winning streak and would aim at stretching that against the Blues in this epic clash. Berekum Chelsea have a game in hand against Accra Hearts of Oak but results have not been extraordinary this season having picked 2 wins, 3 defeats 2 draws from their first seven matches of the campaign as they lie in 12th place with 8 points.

Their hosts – Aduana FC have picked up five wins from their last five matches dating back to the 5-1 thumping of Real Tamale United on November 15. The Ogya lads beat Legon Cities 9 (1-0), WAFA (2-0), Great Olympics (1-0) and AshantiGold SC (1-0) to turn around their season from an embarrassing start to an impressive spell.

Asante Kotoko have gone three games without a win following the defeat to King Faisal (3-2) and draws against Karela United (1-1) and Real Tamale United (1-1) and are in dire need of a win to turn their season around.

The Reds will trek to a familiar ground to play Legon Cities on Sunday. The Porcupine Warriors head into the game to play their former employee Maxwell Konadu who is now in charge of the Royals.

Legon Cities have yet to win a match since their 3-2 win against Real Tamale United on November 6, and sit in the bottom four of the table with 7 points from eight matches. The match is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

Holders Accra Hearts of Oak recorded their first win of the season on Wednesday when Gladson Awako scored in the second half to give them a 1-0 win against Elmina Sharks at the Nduom stadium.

The Phobians thus recovers from an early setback where they played four matches without a win – and with three matches in hand, Hearts of Oak sit in 16th place with 6 points after 5 matches.

They have three outstanding matches against Medeama SC, Berekum Chelsea and rivals Asante Kotoko. The Rainbow boys will host new entrants Accra Lions at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports stadium.

The match is scheduled for 6pm kick off at and will be live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 and Max TV.