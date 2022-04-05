1 hour ago

Real Tamale United(RTU) returned to winning ways on Monday afternoon after edging Berekum Chelsea in a five goal thriller at the Baba Yara Stadium in their match day 23 fixture.

The pride of the north ended the 12 game unbeaten run of Berekum Chelsea in an entertaining game which produced five goals on the day.

RTU played at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on Monday after they were handed a ban after their 1-1 home draw against Aduana Stars where some fans attacked the match officials last month.

Much noise had been made about Berekum Chelsea's 12 match unbeaten streak which had lots of draws in them but their invincibility was extinguished by RTU.

It was Issah Kuka on loan from Hearts who opened the floodgates for RTU on the 24th minute of the game but Chelsea quickly responded four minutes later through Henry Ansu.

The first half ended 1-1 but it was fireworks in the second half as there were three more goals scored with the home side scoring twice and Chelsea once.

In the 49th minute, Sadat Mohammed converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 before Chelsea pulled parity but Baba Kushibo gave the home side all three points with a late winner to make it 3-2.

The win gives RTU a glimmer of hope as they bid to survive relegation into the Division One.