It was a game between two teams within polar opposites on the Ghana Premier League table as Kotoko traveled to Tamale to face relegation threatened Real Tamale United (RTU).

The Tamale based side made light work of the league leaders who are normally very good on the road with a dominant start.

RTU began the game on a quick note with the home side asking all the questions of Asante Kotoko.

With one of their forays into the Kotoko box Stephen Badu Dankwah was felled in the penalty box by Patrick Asmah and the home side were awarded a penalty.

Ronald Frimpong stepped up and converted to give the struggling RTU the openining goal.

The first ended 1-0 in favour of the host but there was more drama in the second half where two more goals were scored.

RTU added the second goal in the 73rd minute with Hearts of Oak loanee Victor Aidoo the scorer.

Rhe porcupine warriors were awarded a penalty of their own which was converted by Frank Mbellla Etouga for his 17th goal of the season.