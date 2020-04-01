42 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold striker, Sadick Adams has revealed that he is set to return to former club Berekum Chelsea after his move to Eleven Wonders collapse.

The former Ghana U-17 star has been without a club since ending his short stint with Lebanese top-flight club Shabab Bourj.

”I nearly joined Techiman XI wonders after returning from Lebanon,but the team is not serious at all. I will rejoin Berekum Chelsea after XI Wonders not getting serious,”he told Space FM 87.7 in Sunyani.

"I always do things for my self neither do I influence team mates when it comes to financial issues. I always fight for my right.

"I always say that I have been painted black out there and need to explain myself to anyone to have chance in Black Stars.

"I have performed better than some players at my days at Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko but I wasn’t given the opportunity to play for the Black Stars.

"I always stand for the truth not that am disrespectful and recalcitrant,” the former Ghana U17 star added.