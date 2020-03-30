26 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks have strengthened their squad with the acquisition of Amissah Anfoh Assan on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 'Fearsome Sharks' completed the signing of the talented midfielder on Monday as they await the resumption of the Ghana premier league.

The 24-year-old has joined the Green and White lads after agreeing terms with the club last weekend.

He sealed the move to Elmina Sharks after turning down a contract extension with Iraqi club Al-Kahrabaa

Assan has previously featured for Abu Qair Semad, Tala’ea El-Gaish SC, Haras El-Hodood SC and Baghdad FC and recently Iraqi giants Al-Kahrabaa.