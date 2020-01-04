3 hours ago

A member Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Rustum Gameli Senorgbe has been appointed by the Referees Appointment Committee to officiate the week 3 Premier League match between Karela United and Inter Allies on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

The Class one Referee who has exhibited lots of distinction will be at the Centre of the tie expected to thrill fans at the Tarkwa Akoon park.

He will be assisted by Kofi Nyarko Bakai and Shine Ayitey on the lines while Philip Atta Forson and Moses A. Mensah will be 4th Referee and Match Commissioner respectively.

Karela United, having just 1 point, 11th on the league log would look to claim their first 3 points against 9th placed Inter Allies who bounced back to winning ways in week 2 against Bechem Utd after a heavy loss to Aduana Stars on week 1.

The Ho based Sports Journalist was the 4th Referee in the week 1 of the 2019/2020 season opener between Dreams Fc and King Faisal at the Theatre of Dreams on December 29, 2019.

Rising gradually with his good performances, Gameli Senorgb, a Marketer by profession officiated some matches during the Normalisation Committee Special Competition last year.