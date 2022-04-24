4 hours ago

Dreams FC were held to a draw for the second consecutive week as they played out a 1-1 draw against King Faisal at the Theater of Dreams Park in Dawu on Sunday.

The home side opened the scores in the 36th minute of the game with Issah Yakubu the goal scorer as he tapped home from close range.

Dreams FC thought they had their second goal after the ball was put into the net but it was flagged offside.

King Faisal should have pulled parity in the 40th minute but Wadudu Yakubu saw his effort struck the post and out.

But the away side finally found the equalizer on the stroke of half time as Atta Kusi made it 1-1 for King Faisal.

There was no goal in the second half as the spoils were shared between both teams who are very close to the foot of the league table.