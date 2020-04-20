1 hour ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal FC have completed the signing of David Owusu Agyei on a 3-year deal.

The former Nea Salamina FC midfielder completed his move to the Kumasi based club after reaching agreement and was added in the club’s final 30 man said for the second round of the Ghana premier league.

Owusu is expected to play a vital role for the club as they embark on a redemption mission to stay in the Ghanaian top flight.

Head coach of King Faisal Slavisa Bozicic has already expressed his delight in securing the services of the versatile midfielder who could also be used in central defence by labelling him as “a timely acquisition of a quality and versatility".

He has previously featured for Storm Academy where he captained the club for a season.