2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko dropped points once again as they drew 1-1 with Karela United in their match day 22 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday night.

The porcupine warriors earned the draw the hard way despite playing at home with ten men for most part of the game.

Kotoko started the game on the front foot as they weighed up their guest probing and searching for openings.

But things quickly turned sour as the reds were reduced to ten men after captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu was given his marching orders after a vicious tackle in the 29th minute.

Kotoko were in control of the game before the red card which swayed the balance of the game in favour of the away side.

Karela United took advantage of the extra man and seized control of the game before the in form former Kotoko forward Mathew Kelvin Andoh opened the scores for the visitors in the 36th minute with a header.

On the stroke of half time, Asante Kotoko pulled parity through Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella Etouga who scored his 15th goal of the campaign in 18 appearances.

The Reds continue to lead the pack with 46 points from 22 matches followed by Bechem United with 38 points and Aduana Stars also with 38 points.

Asante Kotoko will play against King Faisal on Sunday in a game which they will have revenge on their minds.

Kotoko maintained their eight point lead at the summit of the league log on second placed Bechem United.