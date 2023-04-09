4 hours ago

Ghana Premier League topscorer, Mezack Afriyie is presently in Belgium to undergo trials with Belgian Jupiler Pro League side KAA Gent.

The 19-year striker has been in fine form for Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea and has caught the interest of the Belgian side.

Afriyie will undergo a two-week trial with the Belgium side and if he should impress he will be handed a long-term contract by the club.

He departed Ghana this week and is currently in Belgium where the technical team of the European side will keep an eye on him closely.

In his first season with Berekum Chelsea, the striker has scored 12 goals in 22 matches in the Ghana Premier League this campaign.

The youngster could emulate Joseph Paintsil, who joined Genk from former Ghana Premier League side Tema Youth.

He joined Berekum Chelsea from Wa Suntaa at the start of the 2022/23 season.

Afriyie was handed a call-up for the CAF U-23 double-header qualifier against Algeria following his exploits on the local scene.