2 hours ago

Former AshantiGold SC forward and last season's Ghana Premier League topscorer Yaw Annor is the latest Ghana-born player to switch allegiance to play for neighbouring Togo.

The 24-year-old forward who has now transferred to Egyptian side Ismaily after a record-breaking 2021/2022 season has been handed a call-up by Togo for their two International friendly matches later this month.

Togo coach Paulo Duarte has invited the former Bechem United winger for friendly matches against Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

The Hawks of Togo will play against Ivory Coast on 24th September 2022 in Paris - France before facing Equatorial Gunia for three days later in Casablanca - Morocco.

Yaw Annor is eligible to play for Togo as his mother is a full-blooded Togolese and has not been handed any call-up by Ghana the country of his birth.

Ashgold who have been demoted to Division Two sold the forward for $200,000 to Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily

The winger was in fine form for the Obuasi-based side in the Ghana Premier League beating Kotoko's Frank Mbella to the top scorer award on the last day by scoring 22 goals last season.

He equaled the 21-year goal record that was held by former Hearts of Oak legend Ishmael Addo with his two goals on the last day against Gold Stars.

Annor has in the past played for lower-tier Spanish sides CF Fuenlabrada and Burgos CF after helping Bechem United win the 2016 MTN FA Cup.

He was recently voted as the Best Homebased Footballer at the Ghana Football Awards.

He is the latest Ghanaian to switch allegiance to play for Togo after joining the likes of Kennedy Boateng, Emmanuel Hackman, and Samuel Asamoah.