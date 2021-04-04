2 hours ago

Umar Basiru’s deflected goal gave Karela United a late equalizer against AshantiGold SC on match day 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the CAM Park on Sunday.

Karela United who led the standings before the commencement of the second round of the League lost their place to Great Olympics on Friday and needed to win to reclaim the top spot.

But the Aiyinase based side had to dig deep to pick a point against AshantiGold, a side they drew 2-2 with, in their season opener at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi.

Captain Umar Basiru denied AshantiGold the maximum points as his shot deflected to beat goalkeeper Kofi Mensah who made his first start of the season after joining in the second window.

Diawisie Taylor, Umar Basiru, Sadiq Alhassan, Richard Berko and Kwame Boateng started against the Miners.

For AshantiGold, Kofi Mensah and Gordon Kusi Brokelyn made their debut appearance on Sunday. Kusi Brookelyn joined from Division One side Asokwa Deportivo while Kofi Mensah signed as a free player after ending his contract with Zambian side Power Dynamos.

AshantiGold SC took the lead in the first half through Seth Osei in the 38th minute following an excellent counter attacking move.

Goalkeeper Kofi Mensah made a spectacular save to deny his former club the equalizer on the stroke of half time as Karela United ended the first half with a 1-0 deficit.

The hosts tried getting back into the game but their marauding attempts proved futile.

Diawusie Taylor had an opportunity to draw Karela level with a penalty but Kofi Mensah once again pulled a sensational save in the 75th minute to deny them the equalizer.

Karela finally pulled parity in additional time after a shot from Umar Basiru deflected to beat goalkeeper Kofi Mensah in posts, this time the former Karela man conceded in the game.

Karela United stay in second place with 32 points, one point behind Great Olympics, while Ashanti Gold SC drop to 12th with 23 points.