1 hour ago

Ghanaian top flight side, West African Football Academy(WAFA) have completed the signing of midfielder Michael Kyei Baffour on loan until the end of the season.

The young midfielder joined the Sogakope based Academy from second-tier club Wa Suntaa SC.

Multiple media reports suggest that Kyei-Baffour's loan spell, of successful will be made permanent at the end of the campaign.

The young midfield anchorman has been tremendous for Wa Suntaa SC in their Division One league campaign this season.