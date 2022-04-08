3 hours ago

The struggles of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal continues unabated as they lost at home at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in their rescheduled match day 21 clash.

Berekum Chelsea were the victors as they defeated King Faisal at their own backyard in the game.

Osei Owusu's first half strike was enough for the visitors as they atoned for their 3-2 loss against Real Tamale United(RTU) on Monday.

The goal came as early as the 5th minute when the home side broke and scored through Osei Owusu with his goal enough to be the winner.

Head coach of King Faisal Nurudeen Amadu made four changes to the squad that lost 1-0 against Asante Kotoko as Chelsea also made some changes to the team that lost to RTU on Monday.

The home side mounted a fierce challenge to restore parity but the Berekum Chelsea rearguard proved so strong that they could not breach it.

It is King Faisal's third straight defeat at home and their fourth in the last five matches in Kumasi as they tumble down the league log.

The win takes Chelsea to 7th on the league log whiles King Faisal drop to 11th on the table as their struggles continue.

King Faisal will travel to Elmina to relegation fodder Elmina Sharks FC this weekend in the matchweek 24 whereas Chelsea stay at home to welcome Legon Cities FC.