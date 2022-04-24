7 hours ago

The indifferent form of Great Olympics was on display on Saturday as they lost at home to Ashgold SC in their match day 26 game of the Ghana Premier League clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Olympics have only one win in their last six matches with their 2-1 win against Aduana Stars their only win.

Yaw Annor was the hero on the day as his screamer gave the visitors the solitary goal and his side the win.

Olympics started the game well and were unlucky not to have taken the lead in the 15th minute as Razak Yussif's header missed the upright by inches after a cross from Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

Ibrahim Sulley's free kick nearly crept into the post after Ashgold goalie Dennis Votere spilled but he collected it before it crossed the line.

Yaw Annor also had a decent chances spurned before Olympics' Jamaldeen Haruna sent a header wide.

After recess the miners opened the scores through Yaw Annor who sent a screamer into the net after a pass from team-mate Elijah Addai.

In-form Yaw Annor's goal put him level on the GPL Top Scorers chart with Aduana's Bright Adjei who has (12) with Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga (17) leading the race.

Mark Agyekum almost added the second goal for the miners after connecting with Kamaradini's freekick as the ball struck the crossbar.

Great Olympics pushed for the equalizer but the miners stood very strong as they walked away with all three points.