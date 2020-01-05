1 hour ago

Young attacking sensation Rudolf Mensah scored on his debut to hand Liberty Professionals a first win of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Mensah, a second half substitute scored on the stroke of full time to seal a come from behind 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.

The Scientific Soccer Lads had earlier gone down in the 70th minute of the game when Dwarfs attacker Seidu Abubakar capitalized on a mixed up in the Liberty defense to score.

But Mubarak Alhassan quickly restored parity for the Dansoman based following a brilliant cut back by Youngster Abraham Wayo.

Rudolf Mensah then put the Icing on the cake with a good finishing after he was put through on goal by Elvis Kyei-Baffour in the 90th minute of the game.

The win was Liberty Professionals first of the campaign and brings to an end a succession of draws since the start of the season.

The Dansoman based club will next play host to City rivals Hearts of Oak at the Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday.