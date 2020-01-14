28 minutes ago

Young striker Rudolph Mensah has been included in Liberty Professionals' 18-man squad for Wednesday's trip to Cape Coast.

The Scientific Soccer Lads, in search of a first win of the season travel to face Ebusua Dwarfs on match week 4 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Among the traveling party for the Dansoman based side is young forward Mensah who was impressive for the club in preseason.

Mensah, a player from the club's youth rank is the latest addition to Liberty's match day squad after fellow promoted player Abraham Wayo.

However, he will be hoping to be given his debut by Head Coach David Ocloo who is still searching for a first win of the season.

Meanwhile star winger Issaka Emmanuel and midfielder Degraft Amponsah did not make the match day squad.

Below is the 18-man Liberty Professionals squad traveling to Cape coast for Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

Ganiwu Shaibu(GK)

Fatao Alhassani (GK)

Michael Ampadu

Michael Sefah

Kwame Paul

Ernest Danso

Mubashar Issah

Mubarak Alhassan

Tamimu Muntari

Ernest Papa Arko

Elvis Kyei-Baffour

George Ansong

Abass Nuhu

Abraham Wayo

Rudolph Mensah

George Amoako

Ahmed Satar

Samuel Amofa