1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea continued with their impressive run of form in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, recording a vital 1-0 win over Dreams FC at the Berekum Golden City Park.

Highly rated defender Zakaria Fuseni scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute to hand the Biribies a first home victory of the campaign.

The Black Meteors centre-back tapped in a corner-kick effected by Kofi Owusu to hand them a 1-0 lead in the first department of the match.

Dreams FC failed to find the back of the net as the first half ended in a 1-0 lead in favor of the home side.

In the second half, the upfront of the Blues lads comprising of Kofi Owusu and Jonah Attuquaye kept tormenting the defense of Dreams FC as they were in search for the equaliser.

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad produced another splendid performance to prevent the Dawu based club from netting the leveller.

Striker Kofi Owusu came close to register the second goal for Berekum Chelsea but his late strike went wide