The national Chairman of Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) Mr. Kwame Kuma has distributed PPEs to all its regional branches across the country, cautioning drivers, especially members of the union, to comply with the President's directives.

Mr. Kuma, who is seeking re-election as the chairman of the union, distributed Veronica buckets, liquid soap together with hand sanitizers to the GPRTU regional branches across the country to help fight the Corona Virus.

He however kicked against the call by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to ban the "trotros" from operating.

"The call by the head of research at Noguchi to ban trotro to avoid community spread is lack of understanding and education," Kuma said.

"I will urge our members to be calm and have faith in the leadership because they voted for us to deliver in hard times like this.

"We will meet the transport minster and those who matters in the transport sector to settle this issue amicably."

He commended Goil for their donation to the union, after receiving sanitizers worth ¢10,000 from the giant oil company.

"Let me use this platform to express our profound gratitude to the Ghana Oil Company(GOIL) for their donation.," he said.

According to him, the corona virus pandemic is a global disease does not know the rich, poor,pastor,chief so therefore it is only God's intervention that the entire nation should pray for and go on our kneels to seek for forgiveness.

Mr. Kuma vow to retained his seat based on his track record and his contributions towards the development of the union and establishment of GPRTU new office complex.

Meanwhile the Greater Accra chairman who is also the aspirant for the vice chair of the union Mr.Emmanuel Nii Ankrah also call on drivers in the Greater Accra to comply with the directive.

He said his bid to vie for the vice chair slot is base on his hard work and dedication to the union.