The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says a taskforce will be constituted to enforce and monitor adherence of COVID-19 safety protocols at their various bus terminals.

The move they explain is in line with the directive by President Akufo-Addo for all to observe the protocols amidst the surging positive cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire Adogma said they also intend to have unannounced visits to loading terminals to ensure that there is full compliance.

“We now have to compulsorily set up some task force that will ground and make sure that there is full compliance to the safety precautions and directives of the president. We will also have some unannounced visits to the loading terminals and have road patrols and see whether the most of. Any travelling passenger should have them or even buy them when they get to the station,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Concerned Drivers’ Union also says it has sent communication to all of its members to impress upon them to insist that no passenger without face mask must be allowed to sit in their vehicles.

David Agboado is General Secretary for the union said while sanitizers and veronica buckets have been provided to members, they want the government to provide them with face masks.

“We have sent the signal to all our various branches cross Ghana that from tomorrow, they should make it serious that anybody without face mask should not enter any car. The veronica buckets and the sanitizers, we have provided it ourselves, but things like the face mask, if the government can give us some because some people may not be able to afford it,” he said.

Ghana is currently experiencing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country with activities during the yuletide being blamed for the situation.

The government has warned that given the current situation and trend, the country’s health system could be seriously impacted if the public do not strictly observe COVID-19 safety protocols.