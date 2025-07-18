3 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has received strong commendation at the 45th Annual Meeting and Technical Conference of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA), held in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

The conference brought together senior tax administrators and policy experts from 47 Commonwealth member countries to discuss pressing global tax challenges and share innovative tax administration strategies.

Ghana’s delegation was led by Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, who played a key role in shaping the conference’s high-level dialogue. Sarpong moderated a flagship session on the theme:

“Implementing Global Tax Standards While Preserving National Interest: Strategies for Adapting International Frameworks.”

In his opening remarks, Sarpong stressed the importance of striking a balance between international tax compliance and national revenue protection.

“Tax administrations in emerging markets face the dual responsibility of remaining internationally compliant while protecting national revenue bases. This session is about finding common ground and ensuring global frameworks remain aligned with local realities,” he said.

The session featured in-depth discussions on critical issues such as:



Adaptation of Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) measures



Treatment of digital services taxation



Addressing capacity gaps in lower-income countries



The role of domestic resource mobilisation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Sarpong’s facilitation of this session was widely noted as a reflection of Ghana’s growing influence in global tax reform conversations.

Throughout the conference, Ghana’s delegation actively participated in technical workshops and bilateral meetings, showcasing recent reforms and policy initiatives. Notably, they highlighted the implementation of the 2023–2026 Medium-Term Revenue Strategy (MTRS) — a comprehensive roadmap to broaden the tax base, enhance compliance, and integrate digital tools.

The GRA also shared its achievements in:



Rolling out a National Tax Education Strategy



Introducing modified taxation systems



Strengthening risk-based compliance



Advancing anti-corruption initiatives in tax administration

Also representing Ghana was Lawrence Hotsonyame, Assistant Commissioner and Head of Domestic Tax Technical Training, who also serves as Ghana’s official representative to CATA.

The 45th CATA Conference was hosted by the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) of Papua New Guinea, and featured a blend of technical sessions, high-level plenaries, and closed-door consultations. Topics included:



International tax cooperation



Domestic revenue mobilisation strategies



Tax and gender equity



Good governance in tax administration

The conference further solidified Ghana’s standing as a regional leader in tax policy and administration and reaffirmed the GRA’s commitment to aligning with global standards while advancing national development priorities.