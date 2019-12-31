1 hour ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Taskforce has impounded vehicles carrying goods along the Nsawam stretch without proper tax documents.

The road checks were to ensure that all goods were accompanied by proper tax documentation.

The exercise was done after several efforts of demand notices, meetings and reminders, but to no fruitful response.

Some of the companies with tax issues include Mississippi Top Ventures, Jet Enterprises, Wan Heng Limited and A' JYS Enterprise Limited.

Mr Alpha Senanu Hossoo, Senior Officer, Debts Management, Compliance and Enforcement, GRA in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the exercise was to ensure strict compliance to the tax laws.

He explained that some of the invoices for the goods purchased at the shops had no company names, no tax numbers, no tax identification numbers and without figures for the goods.

However, GNA observation revealed that some of the companies have generated their own computerised invoices without approval from the Authority.

The computerised generated invoices according to GRA is allowed with the permission of the Authority for a one-year renewal period.

"A genuine invoice has all the necessary security features and meets the standards, if we detect any anomaly we impound the vehicle for the appropriate actions to be taken," he added.

He said the Authority was given a tip-off that some of these goods were without the appropriate tax documents and it was prudent to embark on such exercise to ensure compliance.

Mr Hossoo said the impounded vehicles with doubtful documentation would be subjected to tax audit and if found culpable, they would face the law.

This according to him concealed or suppressed sales, which was meant for government to undertake developmental projects.

He advised the public to ensure that proper tax invoices were issued to them when they buy goods and services to avoid any embarrassing situations.

The exercise forms part of GRA's comprehensive national tax campaign to encourage more Ghanaians to honour their tax obligations to enable the government to meet its domestic revenue targets.

The Authority, in September, 2019, launched a task force dubbed: “Operation Collect, Name and Shame,” aimed at collecting taxes that were overdue and the names of recalcitrant businesses were published in the media and asked to settle their debts.