2 hours ago

The Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has shut down operations of the UnderBridge event Centre located in East Legon for failing to register for Value Added Tax (VAT).

This action is part of moves by the authority to clamp down on entities failing to honour their tax obligations, leading to loss of revenue to the state.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr Joseph Annan, Area Enforcement Manager of GRA in charge of Accra Central, said investigations revealed the event centre had not registered for Value Added Tax (VAT) and will be sanctioned based on the regulations in the Tax law.

”We got intel that they were not registered. We also did our own background checks and confirmed it.”

”We have locked up the place. They must do the needful by registering, and then we look at the sanctions for non-registration, after which we will open up the place.”

Source: citifmonline