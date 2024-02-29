1 hour ago

Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa has expressed her disappointment following Ghana's failure to progress in the Olympic Games qualifier.

Despite the setback, she took a moment to thank the fans for their unwavering support.

In a spirited performance in Ndola, the Black Queens fought hard but were ultimately denied by a late goal from Zambia's Barbara Banda, resulting in a 4-3 aggregate defeat.

"Despite the difficulty of this outcome, I am proud of the team's collective efforts. Thank you for your unwavering support. We look forward to sharing more beautiful moments with you in the future," Asantewaa wrote on social media after the game.

Asantewaa's message reflects the team's appreciation for the fans' support, which has been a driving force throughout their journey, both at home and away.

With their focus now shifting to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year, Asantewaa and her teammates remain determined to continue their impressive run under Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle.

Having lost only two games in 13 matches, the Black Queens are poised to make a strong statement in the upcoming tournament, aiming to build on their recent successes and uphold the pride of Ghana in women's football.