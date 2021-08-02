1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo has spoken highly of Chelsea manager Graham Potter who he worked with at Swedish side Ostersunds.

The former Inter Allies defender was signed by the English manager who was then the coach of the Ostersunds in 2017.

Kpozo played under Graham Potter who he says inspired him a lot and gave him the chance to play.

Potter joined Swansea City from Ostersunds before making hiss way to Brighton where he shone before Chelsea came calling this season after sacking Thomas Tuchel.

Kpozo's self-belief was instilled in him by current Chelsea coach Potter, who signed him for Ostersunds from AIK in 2017.

The English coach, who was himself a left-back during his playing career, only had a few months with Kpozo before moving on to Swansea but he made a lasting impression.

"Graham Potter is a fantastic coach," Kpozo said. "I was only with him for a short time but he made a big impact.

"He gave me a chance and believed in me; he told me I was a great player and that I had all the attributes required to play in the Premier League.

"He is friendly, the players listen to him and he is clear with his communication and about what he wants his players to do. If you don't do it, you don't play - it's simple.

"He improves players and gives you belief. I think I deserved his praise and now he is one of the best managers in the Premier League. I am very happy for him."